Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

228 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

TXZ061-062-192200-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

228 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ273-192200-

Eastern Culberson County-

228 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ274-192200-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

228 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ075-192200-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

228 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to east

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 98 to 104. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ082-192200-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

228 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ270-192200-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

128 AM MDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

15 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20

percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ271-192200-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

128 AM MDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20

percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ272-192200-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

228 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ278-192200-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

228 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ277-192200-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

228 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ276-192200-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

228 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds around 5

mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20

percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ275-192200-

Chinati Mountains-

228 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ281-192200-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

228 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ279-192200-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

228 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ282-192200-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

228 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds around 5 mph,

increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. East winds

around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 101 to 107. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 98 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ280-192200-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

228 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

