TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 23, 2020

_____

800 FPUS54 KMAF 231909

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

209 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-241030-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

209 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 90s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ082-241030-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

209 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 90s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ282-241030-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

209 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the upper 90s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 98 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 99 to 105.

$$

TXZ047-048-051>053-241030-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

209 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 90s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ075-241030-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

209 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 90s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 97 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ063-068>070-241030-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

209 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 90s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ281-241030-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

209 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the

upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-241030-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

209 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, hot. Near steady temperature in the upper

90s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ274-241030-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

209 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, hot. Near steady temperature in the upper

90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-241030-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

209 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020 /109 PM MDT Sun Aug 23 2020/

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 90s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ279-241030-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

209 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the lower 90s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ273-241030-

Eastern Culberson County-

209 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 90s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ276-241030-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

209 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 90s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ278-241030-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

209 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the lower 90s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ275-241030-

Chinati Mountains-

209 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature around 90.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ272-241030-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

209 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 90s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ280-241030-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

209 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ277-241030-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

209 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the upper 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ271-241030-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

109 PM MDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Near steady temperature around 90. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ270-241030-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

109 PM MDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather