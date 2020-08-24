TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, August 24, 2020

_____

087 FPUS54 KMAF 241840

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

140 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-250915-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

140 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-250915-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

140 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-250915-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

140 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

NMZ033-034-250915-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

1240 PM MDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ270-250915-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

1240 PM MDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ271-250915-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

1240 PM MDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ272-250915-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

140 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ273-250915-

Eastern Culberson County-

140 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ274-250915-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

140 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ075-250915-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

140 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 97 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ082-250915-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

140 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ278-250915-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

140 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ277-250915-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

140 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ276-250915-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

140 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ275-250915-

Chinati Mountains-

140 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ279-250915-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

140 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ282-250915-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

140 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 99 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 99 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 99 to 105.

$$

TXZ280-250915-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

140 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ281-250915-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

140 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather