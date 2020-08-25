TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 25, 2020

_____

130 FPUS54 KMAF 251854

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

154 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

NMZ029-033-034-260915-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

1254 PM MDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-260915-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

154 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-260915-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

154 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ061-062-068-260915-

Ector-Midland-Crane-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Crane

154 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ063-069-070-260915-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

154 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-260915-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

154 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ075-260915-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

154 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 98 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ082-260915-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

154 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ274-260915-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

154 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ273-260915-

Eastern Culberson County-

154 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Hot

with highs 97 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ271-260915-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

1254 PM MDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ270-260915-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

1254 PM MDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ272-260915-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

154 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ278-260915-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

154 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ277-260915-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

154 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ276-260915-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

154 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ275-260915-

Chinati Mountains-

154 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ279-260915-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

154 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ282-260915-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

154 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 98 to 104. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 99 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 98 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs 99 to 105. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ280-260915-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

154 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ281-260915-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

154 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with

highs around 100. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

_____

