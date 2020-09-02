TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

253 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-022200-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

253 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-022200-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

253 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-022200-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

253 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

NMZ033-034-022200-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

153 AM MDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ270-022200-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

153 AM MDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ271-022200-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

153 AM MDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ272-022200-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

253 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ273-022200-

Eastern Culberson County-

253 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ274-022200-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

253 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ075-022200-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

253 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ082-022200-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

253 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly Sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly Sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ278-022200-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

253 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph, increasing to northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ277-022200-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

253 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ276-022200-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

253 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ275-022200-

Chinati Mountains-

253 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ279-022200-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

253 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ282-022200-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

253 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs 97 to 103. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ280-022200-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

253 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ281-022200-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

253 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

