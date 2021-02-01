TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 31, 2021

_____

274 FPUS54 KMAF 010817

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

217 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

NMZ029-033-034-012230-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

117 AM MST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy and not as warm with highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-012230-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

217 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm with highs in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-012230-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

217 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ061-062-068-012230-

Ector-Midland-Crane-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Crane

217 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ063-069-070-012230-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

217 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-012230-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

217 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm with highs in the lower

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ075-012230-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

217 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ082-012230-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

217 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ274-012230-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

217 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm with highs in the lower

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ273-012230-

Eastern Culberson County-

217 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy and not as warm with highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with lows

in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ271-012230-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

117 AM MST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs around 70. West

winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to

60 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very windy and cooler with highs

around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Much cooler with

lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ270-012230-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

117 AM MST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 30 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very windy and cooler with highs

in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Much cooler with

lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ272-012230-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

217 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy, cooler with lows in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ278-012230-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

217 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy with highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows

around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ277-012230-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

217 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ276-012230-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

217 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ275-012230-

Chinati Mountains-

217 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ279-012230-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

217 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ282-012230-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

217 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ280-012230-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

217 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ281-012230-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

217 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

