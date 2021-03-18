TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

314 AM CDT Thu Mar 18 2021

TXZ061-062-182130-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

314 AM CDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ045-046-050-051-182130-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

314 AM CDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ047-048-052-053-182130-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

314 AM CDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

NMZ033-034-182130-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

214 AM MDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows around 40. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ270-182130-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

214 AM MDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ271-182130-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

214 AM MDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. East winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. East winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cooler with lows in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ272-182130-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

314 AM CDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows around

40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ273-182130-

Eastern Culberson County-

314 AM CDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ274-182130-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

314 AM CDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ075-182130-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

314 AM CDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ082-182130-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

314 AM CDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ278-182130-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

314 AM CDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ277-182130-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

314 AM CDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ276-182130-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

314 AM CDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to around 40. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ275-182130-

Chinati Mountains-

314 AM CDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ279-182130-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

314 AM CDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ282-182130-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

314 AM CDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ280-182130-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

314 AM CDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ281-182130-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

314 AM CDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

