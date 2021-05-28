TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 27, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

314 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

314 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the

evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in

the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

314 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the

evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in

the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

314 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

214 AM MDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower

60s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then widespread showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

214 AM MDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming east 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. East winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. East winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

214 AM MDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming east 20 to 30 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the mid 80s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Windy with lows in the lower 60s. East winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Windy with highs in the lower 80s. East winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Windy with lows around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

314 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 60. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the

evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Breezy with lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Eastern Culberson County-

314 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

314 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

314 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Windy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

314 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Isolated

showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Breezy with lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

314 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower

60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

314 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered

showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Breezy with lows around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

314 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Chinati Mountains-

314 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower

90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

314 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower

90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to east 15 to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower

60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Breezy with lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

314 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Breezy with lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

314 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

314 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper

90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows around 70. East

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

