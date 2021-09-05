TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 4, 2021

314 FPUS54 KMAF 050734

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

234 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-052115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

234 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Isolated

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-052115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

234 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Isolated

showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-052115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

234 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Isolated

showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

NMZ033-034-052115-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

134 AM MDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ270-052115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

134 AM MDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Isolated

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ271-052115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

134 AM MDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Isolated

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ272-052115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

234 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Isolated

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ273-052115-

Eastern Culberson County-

234 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Isolated

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ274-052115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

234 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Isolated

showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. Isolated showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ075-052115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

234 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Isolated

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ082-052115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

234 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ278-052115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

234 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Isolated

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ277-052115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

234 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Isolated

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ276-052115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

234 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ275-052115-

Chinati Mountains-

234 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ279-052115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

234 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ282-052115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

234 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ280-052115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

234 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ281-052115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

234 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

