TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

730 FPUS54 KMAF 100906

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

306 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-102215-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

306 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs around

80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs around 70.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-102215-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

306 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-102215-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

306 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NMZ033-034-102215-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

206 AM MST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ270-102215-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

206 AM MST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ271-102215-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

206 AM MST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs around 70. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70.

$$

TXZ272-102215-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

306 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ273-102215-

Eastern Culberson County-

306 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ274-102215-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

306 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ075-102215-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

306 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ082-102215-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

306 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ278-102215-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

306 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ277-102215-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

306 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ276-102215-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

306 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ275-102215-

Chinati Mountains-

306 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ279-102215-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

306 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ282-102215-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

306 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ280-102215-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

306 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ281-102215-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

306 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

