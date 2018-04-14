TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
Updated 11:34 pm, Friday, April 13, 2018
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, April 13, 2018
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
1020 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
TXZ086-140900-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
1020 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
TXZ083-140900-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
1020 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SATURDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Much colder. Lows in the upper
30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph becoming northwest
around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
TXZ084-140900-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
1020 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SATURDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Much colder. Lows around 40.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph becoming northwest around
10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
TXZ087-140900-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
1020 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph becoming northwest around
10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
TXZ085-140900-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
1020 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SATURDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows around 40. Northwest
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph becoming northwest
around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
TXZ088-140900-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
1020 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
TXZ089-140900-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
1020 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
TXZ090-140900-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
1020 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
Keywords: Texas, Zone Forecast