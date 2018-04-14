TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, April 13, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

1020 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

1020 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

1020 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph becoming northwest

around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

1020 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Much colder. Lows around 40.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph becoming northwest around

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

1020 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph becoming northwest around

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

1020 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows around 40. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph becoming northwest

around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

1020 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

1020 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

1020 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

