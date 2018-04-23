TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
Updated 11:11 am, Monday, April 23, 2018
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, April 23, 2018
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
1001 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
1001 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North
winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
1001 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North
winds around 10 mph late this morning becoming light and
variable.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
1001 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North
winds around 10 mph late this morning becoming light and
variable.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
1001 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North
winds around 10 mph late this morning becoming light and
variable.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
1001 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
North winds around 10 mph late this morning becoming light and
variable.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
1001 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North
winds around 10 mph late this morning becoming light and
variable.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
1001 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North
winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Much cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
1001 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Much cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
Keywords: Texas, Zone Forecast