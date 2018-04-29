TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 29, 2018

218 FPUS54 KOUN 292040

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

340 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

TXZ086-300900-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

340 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ083-300900-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

340 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ084-300900-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

340 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ087-300900-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

340 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ085-300900-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

340 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ088-300900-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

340 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ089-300900-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

340 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ090-300900-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

340 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

