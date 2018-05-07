TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, May 7, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

301 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018

TXZ086-080900-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

301 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

TXZ083-080900-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

301 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles late. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

TXZ084-080900-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

301 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles late. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

TXZ087-080900-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

301 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles late. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

TXZ085-080900-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

301 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of sprinkles late. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

TXZ088-080900-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

301 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

TXZ089-080900-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

301 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

TXZ090-080900-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

301 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

