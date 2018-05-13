TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
Updated 11:48 pm, Saturday, May 12, 2018
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 12, 2018
_____
988 FPUS54 KOUN 130341
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
1041 PM CDT Sat May 12 2018
TXZ086-130900-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
1041 PM CDT Sat May 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
$$
TXZ083-130900-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
1041 PM CDT Sat May 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
10 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
$$
TXZ084-130900-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
1041 PM CDT Sat May 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
10 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
$$
TXZ087-130900-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
1041 PM CDT Sat May 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
$$
TXZ085-130900-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
1041 PM CDT Sat May 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
$$
TXZ088-130900-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
1041 PM CDT Sat May 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
$$
TXZ089-130900-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
1041 PM CDT Sat May 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds around 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
$$
TXZ090-130900-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
1041 PM CDT Sat May 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather