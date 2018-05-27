TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 26, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

920 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

TXZ086-270900-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

920 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

TXZ083-270900-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

920 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

TXZ084-270900-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

920 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

TXZ087-270900-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

920 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

TXZ085-270900-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

920 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

TXZ088-270900-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

920 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

TXZ089-270900-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

920 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 10 mph early this evening becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

TXZ090-270900-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

920 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 10 mph early this evening becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

