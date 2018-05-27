TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
Updated 10:27 pm, Saturday, May 26, 2018
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 26, 2018
_____
902 FPUS54 KOUN 270220
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
920 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
TXZ086-270900-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
920 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
$$
TXZ083-270900-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
920 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.
$$
TXZ084-270900-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
920 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
$$
TXZ087-270900-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
920 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
$$
TXZ085-270900-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
920 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
$$
TXZ088-270900-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
920 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
$$
TXZ089-270900-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
920 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 10 mph early this evening becoming light and
variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
$$
TXZ090-270900-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
920 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 10 mph early this evening becoming light and
variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
$$
_____
