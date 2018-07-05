TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 5, 2018

_____

425 FPUS54 KOUN 051940

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

240 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

TXZ086-060900-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

240 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early this evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph this evening becoming light and variable. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ083-060900-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

240 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph this evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ084-060900-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

240 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph this evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ087-060900-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

240 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ085-060900-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

240 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph this evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ088-060900-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

240 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ089-060900-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

240 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early this evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph this evening becoming light and

variable. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ090-060900-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

240 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early this evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph this evening becoming light and variable.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

_____

