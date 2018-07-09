TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, July 9, 2018
_____
847 FPUS54 KOUN 091940
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
240 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018
TXZ086-100900-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
240 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early this evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph this evening becoming light and variable.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and
variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ083-100900-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
240 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then clearing. A
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early this evening.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph this evening
becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds
becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ084-100900-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
240 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early this evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph this evening becoming light and
variable. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds
becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ087-100900-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
240 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early this evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph this evening becoming light and
variable. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and
variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ085-100900-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
240 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early this evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph this evening becoming light and variable.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds
becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ088-100900-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
240 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early this evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph this evening becoming light and variable.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ089-100900-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
240 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early this evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph this evening becoming light and
variable. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ090-100900-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
240 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early this evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph this evening becoming light and
variable. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
$$
_____
