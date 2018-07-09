TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, July 9, 2018

847 FPUS54 KOUN 091940

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

240 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018

TXZ086-100900-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

240 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early this evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph this evening becoming light and variable.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

TXZ083-100900-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

240 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then clearing. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early this evening.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph this evening

becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ084-100900-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

240 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early this evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph this evening becoming light and

variable. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

TXZ087-100900-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

240 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early this evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph this evening becoming light and

variable. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ085-100900-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

240 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early this evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph this evening becoming light and variable.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

TXZ088-100900-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

240 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early this evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph this evening becoming light and variable.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

TXZ089-100900-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

240 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early this evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph this evening becoming light and

variable. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ090-100900-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

240 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early this evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph this evening becoming light and

variable. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

