TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 10, 2018
839 FPUS54 KOUN 110341
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
1041 PM CDT Tue Jul 10 2018
TXZ086-110900-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
1041 PM CDT Tue Jul 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light
and variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and
variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ083-110900-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
1041 PM CDT Tue Jul 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph late this evening becoming light
and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Light and variable
winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ084-110900-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
1041 PM CDT Tue Jul 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph late this evening becoming light
and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ087-110900-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
1041 PM CDT Tue Jul 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light
and variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ085-110900-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
1041 PM CDT Tue Jul 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph late this evening becoming light and
variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Light and variable
winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ088-110900-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
1041 PM CDT Tue Jul 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light
and variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ089-110900-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
1041 PM CDT Tue Jul 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light
and variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Light and
variable winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ090-110900-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
1041 PM CDT Tue Jul 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light
and variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
