TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 14, 2018

_____

715 FPUS54 KOUN 141940

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

240 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

TXZ086-150900-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

240 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

$$

TXZ083-150900-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

240 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly this evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

$$

TXZ084-150900-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

240 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph this evening becoming light and variable. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

$$

TXZ087-150900-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

240 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

$$

TXZ085-150900-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

240 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly this evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 10 mph this evening becoming light and variable.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers. Highs around 100. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

$$

TXZ088-150900-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

240 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

$$

TXZ089-150900-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

240 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

$$

TXZ090-150900-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

240 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather