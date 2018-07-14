TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 14, 2018
715 FPUS54 KOUN 141940
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
240 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
TXZ086-150900-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
240 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.
TXZ083-150900-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
240 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms, mainly this evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.
TXZ084-150900-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
240 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
10 mph this evening becoming light and variable. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.
TXZ087-150900-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
240 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.
TXZ085-150900-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
240 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms, mainly this evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds around 10 mph this evening becoming light and variable.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers. Highs around 100. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. South winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.
TXZ088-150900-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
240 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.
TXZ089-150900-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
240 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.
TXZ090-150900-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
240 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. South winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.
