TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 17, 2018

_____

672 FPUS54 KOUN 171401

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

901 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018

TXZ086-172100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

901 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

$$

TXZ083-172100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

901 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Light and variable

winds becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

$$

TXZ084-172100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

901 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

$$

TXZ087-172100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

901 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

$$

TXZ085-172100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

901 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

$$

TXZ088-172100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

901 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

$$

TXZ089-172100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

901 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Light and variable

winds becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

$$

TXZ090-172100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

901 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

$$

_____

