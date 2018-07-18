TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 18, 2018

_____

401 FPUS54 KOUN 181940

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

240 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

TXZ086-190900-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

240 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ083-190900-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

240 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ084-190900-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

240 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ087-190900-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

240 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ085-190900-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

240 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 111. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ088-190900-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

240 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ089-190900-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

240 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ090-190900-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

240 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

_____

