TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 19, 2018
817 FPUS54 KOUN 200820
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
320 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018
TXZ086-202100-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
320 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 111. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ083-202100-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
320 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 111. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
$$
TXZ084-202100-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
320 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 110. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ087-202100-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
320 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 110. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ085-202100-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
320 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 112. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 111. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ088-202100-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
320 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 109. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ089-202100-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
320 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ090-202100-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
320 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 111. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 111. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
