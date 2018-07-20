TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 19, 2018

_____

817 FPUS54 KOUN 200820

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

320 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

TXZ086-202100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

320 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 111. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ083-202100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

320 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 111. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ084-202100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

320 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 110. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ087-202100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

320 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 110. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ085-202100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

320 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 112. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 111. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ088-202100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

320 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 109. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ089-202100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

320 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ090-202100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

320 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 111. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 111. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather