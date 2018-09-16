TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 15, 2018
National Weather Service Norman OK
1221 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
1221 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms late in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Areas of
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and variable
winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
1221 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy
after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms late in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows around 70. Light and variable winds.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds
becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
1221 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy
after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms late in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable
winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs around 90. Light and variable winds
becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
1221 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows around 70. Light and variable winds.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs around 90. Light and variable winds.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
1221 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light and variable winds. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
1221 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and variable
winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
1221 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms late in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light and variable winds. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
1221 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms late in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Areas of
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and variable
winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Light
and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
