TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 3, 2018
_____
503 FPUS54 KOUN 032040
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
340 PM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018
TXZ086-040900-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
340 PM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of showers
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
$$
TXZ083-040900-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
340 PM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
$$
TXZ084-040900-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
340 PM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs around
80. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
$$
TXZ087-040900-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
340 PM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
showers 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 80.
Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
$$
TXZ085-040900-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
340 PM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows around 60. Chance of showers
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs around
80. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with rain showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
$$
TXZ088-040900-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
340 PM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 80.
Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
$$
TXZ089-040900-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
340 PM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of showers
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of showers
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
$$
TXZ090-040900-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
340 PM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs around 80. Chance of showers
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
$$
_____
