TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, December 17, 2018
_____
390 FPUS54 KOUN 172040
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
240 PM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
TXZ086-181000-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
240 PM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ083-181000-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
240 PM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of through the night.
Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of
precipitation 10 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs around 60. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ084-181000-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
240 PM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows in the mid
30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation
10 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ087-181000-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
240 PM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows in the mid
30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation
10 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ085-181000-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
240 PM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ088-181000-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
240 PM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of through the night.
Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of
precipitation 10 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ089-181000-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
240 PM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds
becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ090-181000-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
240 PM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Light and variable
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
_____
