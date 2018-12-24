TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 23, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

341 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

TXZ086-242200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

341 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with rain showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ083-242200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

341 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ084-242200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

341 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ087-242200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

341 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ085-242200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

341 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with rain showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ088-242200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

341 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with rain showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ089-242200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

341 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Light and variable winds. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with rain showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ090-242200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

341 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

