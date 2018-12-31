TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 30, 2018

_____

175 FPUS54 KOUN 310901

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

301 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018

TXZ086-312200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

301 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow, light

sleet and light freezing rain. Highs in the lower 30s. North

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ083-312200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

301 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the lower

30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ084-312200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

301 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the mid

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

around 30. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ087-312200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

301 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the mid

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ085-312200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

301 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and light

sleet. Highs around 30. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ088-312200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

301 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the mid

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow, light

sleet and light freezing rain. Highs around 30. North winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ089-312200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

301 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the mid

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, light

freezing rain, light sleet and snow. Highs in the lower 30s.

North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ090-312200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

301 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, light

freezing rain and light sleet. Highs in the lower 30s. North

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and

light sleet. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

_____

