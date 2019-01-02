TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 1, 2019

201 FPUS54 KOUN 020940

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

340 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019

TXZ086-022200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

340 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE

THURSDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light sleet in the late

morning and early afternoon. A chance of light freezing rain

early in the afternoon, then a slight chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light sleet likely, a chance of rain and light

freezing rain in the evening, then snow, light sleet likely and a

slight chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow, a slight chance of freezing rain and light

sleet in the morning, then snow likely and a slight chance of

freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow, a slight

chance of rain and light freezing rain. Lows in the upper 20s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ083-022200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

340 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE

THURSDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the evening, then

snow likely and a slight chance of light freezing rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then snow likely

with possible rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ084-022200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

340 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE

THURSDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow, rain, a slight chance of

light freezing rain and light sleet in the evening, then snow

likely and a slight chance of light freezing rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with snow likely and a slight chance of

freezing rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ087-022200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

340 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE

THURSDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light sleet late in the

morning. A slight chance of light freezing rain and light sleet

early in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow, light sleet, rain likely and a slight chance of

light freezing rain in the evening, then snow and a slight chance

of light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely and a slight chance of freezing

rain in the morning, then a chance of snow, a slight chance of

rain and light freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ085-022200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

340 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE

THURSDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light sleet likely with possible rain, snow

and freezing rain in the evening, then snow likely and a slight

chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow and a slight chance of freezing rain in the

morning, then snow likely and a slight chance of light freezing

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in

the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ088-022200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

340 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE

THURSDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light sleet in the morning. A slight

chance of light freezing rain through the day. A slight chance of

rain and light sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light sleet, rain likely, a slight chance of

light freezing rain and snow in the evening, then snow likely and

a slight chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow and a slight chance of freezing rain in the

morning, then snow likely, a slight chance of rain and light

freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light

freezing rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 50. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ089-022200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

340 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE

THURSDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light sleet in the morning. A

chance of light freezing rain through the day. A chance of rain

and light sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light freezing rain, rain likely and a chance

of light sleet in the evening, then light freezing rain likely

with possible sleet and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow, rain and a chance of freezing rain in the

morning, then snow likely, a slight chance of rain and freezing

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow, a slight

chance of rain and light freezing rain. Lows in the upper 20s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ090-022200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

340 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE

THURSDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light freezing rain and a slight

chance of light sleet through the day. A chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light freezing rain likely, a chance of rain

and light sleet in the evening, then light freezing rain likely

and a chance of light sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, snow, sleet and a slight chance of freezing

rain in the morning, then snow, a slight chance of rain and

freezing rain in the afternoon. Precipitation may be heavy at

times in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain,

snow and light freezing rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

