TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 12, 2019

_____

380 FPUS54 KOUN 121721

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

1121 AM CST Sat Jan 12 2019

TXZ086-122200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

1121 AM CST Sat Jan 12 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ083-122200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

1121 AM CST Sat Jan 12 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ084-122200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

1121 AM CST Sat Jan 12 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ087-122200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

1121 AM CST Sat Jan 12 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ085-122200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

1121 AM CST Sat Jan 12 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ088-122200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

1121 AM CST Sat Jan 12 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ089-122200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

1121 AM CST Sat Jan 12 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ090-122200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

1121 AM CST Sat Jan 12 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather