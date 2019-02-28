TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 27, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

421 AM CST Thu Feb 28 2019

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

421 AM CST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming

light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light freezing

rain. Windy, colder. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows around 14.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

421 AM CST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. Light

and variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Much

colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and light

freezing rain. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 11.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

421 AM CST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s. Light

and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Much

colder. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 13.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

421 AM CST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s. Light

and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Light

and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 12.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

421 AM CST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy, colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 12.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

421 AM CST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 14.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

421 AM CST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. Light

and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

around 40. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and light

freezing rain. Windy, colder. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

421 AM CST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming

light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

around 40. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and light

freezing rain. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

