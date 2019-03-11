TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 10, 2019
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
240 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
240 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.
Isolated thunderstorms through the day. Rain showers likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms.
Windy. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
20 to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Windy.
Highs around 70. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to
around 60 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower
40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
240 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.
Isolated thunderstorms through the day. Rain showers likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then rain showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then rain showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms.
Windy. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 20 to
30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 65 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Colder. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
240 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms until late afternoon, then rain showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then rain showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and isolated thunderstorms
in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms.
Windy. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 20 to
30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 65 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Colder. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
240 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then rain showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and isolated thunderstorms
in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms.
Windy. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 20 to
30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs around 70. Southwest
winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
240 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms until late afternoon, then rain showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then rain showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and isolated thunderstorms
in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the lower
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms.
Windy. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
20 to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Very windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph
with gusts to around 60 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
240 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms until late afternoon, then rain showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 50.
Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and isolated thunderstorms
in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms.
Windy. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 20 to
30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Windy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts
to around 60 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower
40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
240 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.
Isolated thunderstorms through the day. Rain showers likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and isolated thunderstorms
in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms.
Windy. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
20 to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a chance of rain showers. Windy. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around
55 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
240 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.
Isolated thunderstorms through the day. Rain showers likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and isolated thunderstorms
in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Windy.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
to around 50 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
