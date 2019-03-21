TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 20, 2019

_____

279 FPUS54 KOUN 210821

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

321 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

TXZ086-212100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

321 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ083-212100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

321 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ084-212100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

321 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ087-212100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

321 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ085-212100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

321 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ088-212100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

321 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ089-212100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

321 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ090-212100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

321 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather