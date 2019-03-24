TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 23, 2019

_____

645 FPUS54 KOUN 240701

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

201 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2019

TXZ086-242100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

201 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds becoming northeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ083-242100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

201 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds

becoming northeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ084-242100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

201 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds becoming northeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ087-242100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

201 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ085-242100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

201 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ088-242100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

201 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ089-242100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

201 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ090-242100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

201 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather