TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 26, 2019
_____
765 FPUS54 KOUN 270901
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
401 AM CDT Wed Mar 27 2019
TXZ086-272100-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
401 AM CDT Wed Mar 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ083-272100-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
401 AM CDT Wed Mar 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ084-272100-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
401 AM CDT Wed Mar 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ087-272100-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
401 AM CDT Wed Mar 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ085-272100-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
401 AM CDT Wed Mar 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ088-272100-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
401 AM CDT Wed Mar 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ089-272100-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
401 AM CDT Wed Mar 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ090-272100-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
401 AM CDT Wed Mar 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
_____
