TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 4, 2019
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
301 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
301 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
301 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
301 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
301 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
301 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
301 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
301 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
301 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
