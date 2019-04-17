TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 16, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

340 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019

TXZ086-172100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

340 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs around 70. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ083-172100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

340 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north

10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ084-172100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

340 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting

to the north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ087-172100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

340 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ085-172100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

340 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ088-172100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

340 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ089-172100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

340 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ090-172100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

340 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west

after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather