TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 16, 2019
347 FPUS54 KOUN 170840
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
340 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
TXZ086-172100-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
340 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs around 70. North
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ083-172100-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
340 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north
10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ084-172100-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
340 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting
to the north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ087-172100-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
340 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ085-172100-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
340 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ088-172100-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
340 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ089-172100-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
340 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ090-172100-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
340 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in
the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west
after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
