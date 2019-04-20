TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, April 19, 2019
014 FPUS54 KOUN 200741
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
241 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
TXZ086-202100-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
241 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ083-202100-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
241 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
TXZ084-202100-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
241 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs
around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ087-202100-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
241 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ085-202100-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
241 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ088-202100-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
241 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ089-202100-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
241 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 60. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ090-202100-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
241 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
