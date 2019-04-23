TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, April 22, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

401 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

TXZ086-232100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

401 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cooler. Thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers

likely in the late morning and early afternoon. A chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in the morning.

Highs around 70. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

50s. North winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ083-232100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

401 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cooler. Rain showers early in the morning. A chance of

thunderstorms through the day. Rain showers likely late in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ084-232100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

401 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Rain showers early in the morning. A chance of

thunderstorms through the day. Rain showers likely late in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 50. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Light and variable winds. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ087-232100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

401 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Showers early in the morning. A chance of

thunderstorms through the day. Showers likely late in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 50. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ085-232100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

401 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cooler. Thunderstorms early in the morning, then rain

showers likely late in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 50. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ088-232100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

401 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely early in the morning, then

showers likely in the late morning and early afternoon. A chance

of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to

the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

50s. North winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Light and variable winds becoming north around 10 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ089-232100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

401 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms through the day.

Showers likely in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ090-232100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

401 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers likely in the late morning and early

afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in

the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

