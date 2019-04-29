TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 28, 2019
_____
684 FPUS54 KOUN 290921
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
421 AM CDT Mon Apr 29 2019
TXZ086-292100-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
421 AM CDT Mon Apr 29 2019
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the late morning and early afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ083-292100-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
421 AM CDT Mon Apr 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then cloudy with a slight
chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Cloudy with a
chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms and rain showers likely in the
evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ084-292100-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
421 AM CDT Mon Apr 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Cloudy
with a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north
in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms and rain showers likely in the
evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the evening. Lows around 60. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ087-292100-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
421 AM CDT Mon Apr 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Cloudy
with a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast
in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the lower
60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast
after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ085-292100-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
421 AM CDT Mon Apr 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and
early afternoon. Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms late in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms and showers likely in the
evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ088-292100-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
421 AM CDT Mon Apr 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and
early afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ089-292100-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
421 AM CDT Mon Apr 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
late morning and early afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ090-292100-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
421 AM CDT Mon Apr 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
late morning and early afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather