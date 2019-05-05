TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 4, 2019
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
341 AM CDT Sun May 5 2019
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
341 AM CDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning.
Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
341 AM CDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
341 AM CDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
341 AM CDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
341 AM CDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
341 AM CDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
341 AM CDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
341 AM CDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
