TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 6, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

321 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

321 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

321 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

321 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

321 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

321 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

321 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

321 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

321 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

