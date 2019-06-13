TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 12, 2019

437 FPUS54 KOUN 130825

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

325 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019

TXZ086-132115-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

325 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ083-132115-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

325 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ084-132115-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

325 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ087-132115-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

325 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ085-132115-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

325 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ088-132115-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

325 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ089-132115-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

325 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ090-132115-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

325 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

