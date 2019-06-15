TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, June 14, 2019

_____

127 FPUS54 KOUN 150801

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

301 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

TXZ086-152100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

301 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ083-152100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

301 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ084-152100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

301 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ087-152100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

301 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ085-152100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

301 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ088-152100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

301 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ089-152100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

301 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ090-152100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

301 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather