TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, June 17, 2019

_____

166 FPUS54 KOUN 180820

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

320 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019

TXZ086-182100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

320 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds becoming south around

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ083-182100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

320 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 104. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ084-182100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

320 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 104. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ087-182100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

320 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 103.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ085-182100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

320 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ088-182100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

320 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds becoming south around

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 102. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ089-182100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

320 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds becoming south around

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 101. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ090-182100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

320 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather