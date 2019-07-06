TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, July 5, 2019
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
421 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of thunderstorms
early in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and
variable winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast
around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning
and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds
becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and
variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in
the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning
and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and
variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of thunderstorms
early in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable
winds becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in
the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and
variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
