TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 10, 2019
457 FPUS54 KOUN 110840
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
340 AM CDT Thu Jul 11 2019
TXZ086-112100-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
341 AM CDT Thu Jul 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ083-112100-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
341 AM CDT Thu Jul 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms early in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the
morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds
becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ084-112100-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
341 AM CDT Thu Jul 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms early in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the
morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds
becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ087-112100-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
341 AM CDT Thu Jul 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms early in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late
morning and early afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ085-112100-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
341 AM CDT Thu Jul 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms early in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the
morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds
becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ088-112100-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
341 AM CDT Thu Jul 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms early in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late
morning and early afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ089-112100-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
341 AM CDT Thu Jul 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms until
late afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ090-112100-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
341 AM CDT Thu Jul 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
