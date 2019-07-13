TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, July 12, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

321 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

321 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

321 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

321 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

321 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

321 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

321 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

321 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

321 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

