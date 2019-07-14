TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 13, 2019
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
341 AM CDT Sun Jul 14 2019
TXZ086-142100-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
341 AM CDT Sun Jul 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds up to 10 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
TXZ083-142100-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
341 AM CDT Sun Jul 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable
winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ084-142100-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
341 AM CDT Sun Jul 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable
winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
TXZ087-142100-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
341 AM CDT Sun Jul 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ085-142100-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
341 AM CDT Sun Jul 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds up to 10 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
TXZ088-142100-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
341 AM CDT Sun Jul 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds up to 10 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ089-142100-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
341 AM CDT Sun Jul 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds up to 10 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ090-142100-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
341 AM CDT Sun Jul 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds up to
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
