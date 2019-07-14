TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 13, 2019

836 FPUS54 KOUN 140841

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

341 AM CDT Sun Jul 14 2019

TXZ086-142100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

341 AM CDT Sun Jul 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ083-142100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

341 AM CDT Sun Jul 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ084-142100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

341 AM CDT Sun Jul 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ087-142100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

341 AM CDT Sun Jul 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ085-142100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

341 AM CDT Sun Jul 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ088-142100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

341 AM CDT Sun Jul 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ089-142100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

341 AM CDT Sun Jul 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ090-142100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

341 AM CDT Sun Jul 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

