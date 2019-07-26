TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 25, 2019
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
201 AM CDT Fri Jul 26 2019
TXZ086-262100-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
201 AM CDT Fri Jul 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
TXZ083-262100-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
201 AM CDT Fri Jul 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
TXZ084-262100-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
201 AM CDT Fri Jul 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
TXZ087-262100-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
201 AM CDT Fri Jul 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
TXZ085-262100-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
201 AM CDT Fri Jul 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
TXZ088-262100-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
201 AM CDT Fri Jul 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
TXZ089-262100-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
201 AM CDT Fri Jul 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to
10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
TXZ090-262100-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
201 AM CDT Fri Jul 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
